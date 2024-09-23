New College Rankings Tout Ursinus Among Best for Earnings for Graduates, Social Mobility

Ursinus College’s rigorous commitment to higher education access, student success, and environmental sustainability have gained traction amongst its peers, as reflected in the newest national rankings released by several prominent publications.

The latest, announced September 24 by U.S. News & World Report, sees Ursinus now ranked 83rd among national liberal arts colleges (up from 86th), 67th among Best Value Schools, and 58th in Top Performers on Social Mobility.

The significant improvement of 38 spots in the social mobility category underscores Ursinus’s commitment to increasing college access for all students. It is a ranking that measures how well a college or university helps economically disadvantaged students graduate. It considers several factors, including Pell grant enrollment, borrower debt, and “income outcomes.” This fall, Ursinus welcomed a first-year class that is 28 percent Pell eligible and 28 percent first-generation.

The Wall Street Journal has also included Ursinus in its “2025 Best 500 Colleges in the U.S.” report, further emphasizing the college’s growing reputation. Notably, Ursinus was listed among the Wall Street Journal’s “Top U.S. Colleges That Make New Graduates Rich,” reflecting its impact on improving the financial futures of its graduates.

Ursinus President Robyn Hannigan expressed pride in these accomplishments, stating, “Ursinus continues to be recognized as a top-tier undergraduate college of liberal education. Our commitment to access to higher education for all is integral to our mission as we prepare students to become nimble, creative, forward-thinking leaders. The rankings reaffirm that our approach to an applied, professional, and experiential Ursinus education is just the beginning of a truly innovative future for our college.”

In addition to its strong rankings from U.S. News & World Report and the Wall Street Journal, Ursinus is also among The Princeton Review’s Best 390 Colleges. Within this selection, Ursinus stands out as one of the Top 100 Mid-Atlantic colleges and is recognized as one of the publication’s “Green Colleges,” highlighting its efforts toward sustainability and environmental awareness.