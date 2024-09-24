Ursinus College Theater’s Production of “Into the Breeches!” On Stage This Week

Into the Breeches! opens Thursday, Sept. 26 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Lenfest Theater in the Kaleidoscope Performing Arts Center. Visit ursinus.ticketleap.com for ticketing information

Make sure to come out and catch Ursinus College Theater’s first production of the semester Into the Breeches! by George Brant, directed by Professor of Theater Domenick Scudera. Tickets can be purchased at ursinus.ticketleap.com.

It is 1942 and a local theater’s director and leading men are off fighting in World War II. Back home, the director’s determined wife proposes an all-female version of Shakespeare’s Henriad and she assembles an unexpected team of amateurs to keep the theater alive. This hilarious and heartfelt backstage comedy is a celebration of the collaboration and persistence that inspires us when the show must go on!

When?

September 26, 27, & 28, 7:30 p.m.

September 29, 2 p.m.

Where?

Lenfest Theater, Kaleidoscope Performing Arts Center

Ticketing Information

$5 - Students/Staff/Seniors

$8 - General Admission