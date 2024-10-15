From Campus Trendsetter to Philly’s Fashion Vanguard: Sabir Peele ’08 and His Journey to Influencer Stardom

Nicknamed “Brother Shoes” in his fraternity, Sabir Peele ’08 has gone from the best-dressed man on the Ursinus College campus to the top of the Philadelphia fashion world

In the mid-2000s, Sabir Peele ’08 was always the fashionable one on the Ursinus College campus. Nicknamed “Brother Shoes” in his fraternity, Peele’s style was unique for the everyday college kid.

“I was probably the only dude on campus wearing Chelsea boots and blazers,” Peele said. “I definitely became known for my style.”

Fast-forward to today. Peele was named the 2024 Fashion Influencer of the Year by Philadelphia Magazine for his work with his business, Men’s Style Pro. It’s an award that encompasses not only the work he’s done over the last 14 years but also the passion he’s had for fashion since he was a kid.

Growing up in North Philadelphia, Peele would spend time with his grandmother at the dry cleaner where she worked, steaming and pressing clothes. It was there that he grew an appreciation for clothes that looked and fitted nice. As a kid of the 80s and 90s hip-hop era, the fashion of the time was streetwear.

“My uncle, Tyrone, was always a super fly dude with tracksuits and high-top Adidas, and I wanted to dress like him,” Peele said. “But at least once a week, I would throw on something nice and tailored, even as a kid in elementary school.”

As Peele entered his high school years, his love for fashion continued to grow along with an admiration for men’s fashion magazines such as Esquire and GQ. When it came time to pick a college, Peele’s high school counselor recommended Ursinus. He had a slight familiarity with the school thanks to some summer programs his friends participated in, but he had no idea what to expect as he made his first official visit in the fall of 2004.

“It was one of those quintessential Ursinus fall days where the leaves were falling and people were outside on the quad,” Peele said. “I had my interview, and from right there I was like, ‘I want to be here.’”

Peele came to Ursinus to study psychology with a focus on business. During his freshman year, he was selected by the school to chronicle his year with a digital camera and a written blog, which gave him his first crack at blogging. He also worked as a student fellow in the admissions office, giving tours and conducting interviews with prospective students, which gave him professional experience. Peele’s primary focus was his education during his time on campus, but his passion for fashion still existed through what he wore on a day-to-day basis.

Upon graduation in 2004, Peele worked as an admission counselor for the University of the Sciences (now part of St. Joseph’s University). While working in his new job, Peele began writing on the side for an old blog site called The Examiner, writing about style and style events that were occurring in Philadelphia. Peele was also encouraged by one of his old fraternity brothers to enter Esquire’s Best Dressed Real Man in America competition.

“I entered the competition, and I made it to the final five out of the over 3,000 people that entered,” Peele said. “At that point, I’m 23 years old and starting to gain some notoriety.”

As everything began to come together for Peele, a phone call with fellow Ursinus alumnus Mike Flores changed the game.

“He was like, ‘You’re gaining digital notoriety,’ and he asked, ‘Why haven’t you started a style blog?’” Peele said.

Peele knew that if he was going to start a style blog, it would consume his life, but he also knew he could compete and produce content to the level of GQ. He also knew that not many fashion blogs existed, leaving room for it to catch on and grow.

“I typed in “Men’s Style Pro” without of thinking of the name before,” Peele said. “The domain was available, so I bought it on November 19, 2010.”

Peele built up his business over the next several years, continuing to write and produce content on Instagram, which was new to the social media scene. Three years into it, GQ reached out offering Peele the chance to collaborate on an event at Bloomingdale’s in New York, helping style shoppers and doing some promotional work.

“I got an email back after the event and they said they loved me and would have another big opportunity for me,” Peele said.

The opportunity was the chance to work on a trend showcase called Look Book Live, where Peele would travel around the country. From there he went all in, quitting his full-time job and fully committing to his work in fashion and Men’s Style Pro.

Since then, Peele’s company has grown into one of the most-read fashion blogs and social media accounts in Philadelphia, with almost 100,000 followers on Instagram. Peele also continues to see constant support from his fellow Ursinus alumni who follow his work and travel to his events.

Peele’s worked with dozens of major companies and won many awards for his work, but his most recent award from Philadelphia Magazine is the culmination of his journey up to this point.

“Philly Magazine was one of the first local publications that ever recognized,” Peele said. “That full-circle moment makes it feel like a sort of lifetime achievement award.”

Peele continues to dream big and craft up ideas for Men’s Style Pro, most notably diving into the e-commerce space. He credits Ursinus for creating an environment where he was able to explore all different opportunities.

“People want to see you flourish and go on your own journey,” Peele said. “It’s a magical place.”

As Men’s Style Pro continues to change and evolve, Peele stresses the importance of taking that first step to make your dreams come true.

“If you have a good idea, just go with it,” Peele said. “If you really push yourself and plan from the beginning, you give yourself a strategic advantage to create what you want.”