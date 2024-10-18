Dive into Dark Literature: A Conversation with Award-Winning Author Silvia Moreno-Garcia

New York Times bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia explored the historical perception of Latin American literature during a lecture hosted by the Library Speakers Consortium in conjunction with the Myrin Library

On October 9, 2024, the Library Speakers Consortium hosted an online seminar featuring acclaimed author Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A New York Times bestselling author, she is known for her genre-blending works that combine horror, fantasy, history, and noir. The event drew significant interest from Ursinus students, eager to hear Moreno-Garcia discuss her writing process, the evolving landscape of Latin American literature, and her insights into her bestselling novel, Mexican Gothic, along with her latest work, The Seventh Veil of Salome.

In her discussion, Moreno-Garcia addressed the historical perception of Latin American literature, noting that the focus on magical realism has often overshadowed significant literary developments, particularly the rise of women writers delving into darker themes. She pointed to a recent shift towards dark fiction by authors like Mariana Enriquez and Fernanda Melchor, whose works tackle modern anxieties, including trauma from past political violence and contemporary struggles.

Moreno-Garcia emphasized that this new wave of literature diverges from traditional narratives and is finally gaining recognition, revealing perspectives that were previously hidden. She remains hopeful that the increasing visibility of dark fiction and diverse voices will continue to resonate with readers and critics alike.

Shifting to her new book, The Seventh Veil of Salome, Moreno-Garcia explained that the narrative intertwines 1950s Hollywood with the Biblical figure of Salome. Drawing inspiration from Strauss’s opera, she seeks to replicate its polytonality—the technique of playing two keys simultaneously—by using multiple perspectives to create tension in her narrative. She discussed the many ways music weaves its way into the fabric of the book, describing how the rhythm of the narrative mirrors the complexities of the story.

Reflecting on her immigration journey from Mexico to Canada, Moreno-Garcia explained how her experiences influenced the development of Vera, a character who embodies the complexities of feeling like an outsider in a new country. Vera navigates cultural differences and the emotional landscape of displacement, grappling with the longing for home while trying to forge a new identity.

When asked about her writing process, Moreno-Garcia described her compulsive nature, revealing that she often transitions quickly from one project to the next: “I don’t take long breaks; once I finish a project, I’m already thinking about the next,” she said.

This relentless drive reflects her commitment to creating literature that resonates with contemporary issues while staying true to her creative instincts and motivations as they ebb and flow.