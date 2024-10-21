Haunted Harmonies & Cinematic Thrills: A Wind Ensemble Concert at the Berman Museum of Art

Looking for a thrilling night out? Join the Ursinus College Wind Ensemble on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.at the Berman Museum of Art for an unforgettable concert filled with spooky Halloween tunes and epic movie soundtracks. Explore the museum’s art exhibits while being immersed in live performances of favorites like Night on Bald Mountain, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Phantom of the Opera, and more. Plus, it’s free and open to the public —and costumes are encouraged! RSVP for a night of music, art, and fun!

The Ursinus College Wind Ensemble invites you to an unforgettable evening of spine-tingling music and cinematic grandeur.

Program Highlights

The evening’s repertoire promises to captivate audiences of all ages, featuring both iconic classical compositions and popular movie themes:

Pictures at an Exhibition

Night on Bald Mountain

House of Horrors

Montagues and Capulets

Danse Bacchanale

Haunted Carnival

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Great Movie Marches

Themes from Thus Spake Zarathustra

The Lord of the Rings

Phantom of the Opera

Harry’s Wondrous World

Under the baton of Prof. Harry Oehler, the Wind Ensemble has worked tirelessly to bring these pieces to life. When asked about the upcoming concert, Prof. Oehler expressed his excitement, stating:

“The combination of the ensemble’s performance and the museum’s exhibits will create an awesome atmospheric experience. Frankly, I’m also excited to see everyone’s costumes! Rehearsing such a diverse program of music has been an exciting and intense experience. We’ve focused a lot on creating stories and characters through the music, so you’ll be able to hear these characters come to life right off the page.”

Prof. Harry Oehler

Director, Ursinus College Wind Ensemble

A Unique Experience

This concert offers a rare opportunity for audience members to explore the Berman Museum’s exhibits while enjoying live music, creating a dynamic fusion of sound and visual art. The performance is free and open to the public, making it an accessible cultural experience for everyone.

RSVP and Stay Connected

Follow the Ursinus College Music Department on Facebook and Instagram to RSVP for this event, stay updated on future concerts, and engage with our community. We encourage all concertgoers to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes for added fun!

Join us for an evening of music, art, and thrilling entertainment!